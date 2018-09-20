Are you the next American Idol? Atlanta auditions are today

ATLANTA - Do you think you have what it takes to be the next "American Idol"?
The "American Idol" franchise is holding open-call auditions for a new season at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth today.
Channel 2 Action News will be at the auditions for updates throughout the day.
If you're ready to show the country your stuff, click here to register for the auditions.
The Idol bus has been on the road for new auditions since July 20 and includes over 20 cities.
Last year, five Georgia contestants made it to the final rounds of the competition. Country crooner Caleb Lee Hutchinson, from Dallas, Ga., was runner-up.
