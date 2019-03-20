Are these your baby photos? Woman hopes to reunite lost baby book with family

COMMERCE, Ga. - A Jackson County woman is hoping to reunite a family with a book of baby photos she found scattered on the streets of downtown Commerce.
Mystyn Wilson says she was walking down Elm Street in front of the Lanier Tech campus when she found several photos on the ground along several blocks and a photo album on the other side of the road.
Wilson took the album home in hopes of finding the family it belongs to. She posted images of the book on Facebook and reached out to Channel 2 Action News for help.
"(The) baby is probably an adult now, I just know someone is going to really be missing this book," Wilson wrote. "I've lost things like this myself and it really eats me up inside... So I'm really hoping to get his back to whomever it belongs to."
The photos show a smiling family with several generations holding an infant.
Wilson believes baby's last name is Lane and the photos date back to around the 90s. She thinks maybe the silver-plated photo book fell off the back of a truck or car passing through.
If you have any information on who the book might belong to, contact wsbtv.com at webdesk@wsbtv.com or on the WSB-TV Facebook page.
