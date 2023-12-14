APD offers $200K reward for information in arson cases possibly linked to training center protests

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department just announced a $200,000 Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest of people who set fires across parts of Atlanta and Gwinnett County.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington attended the news conference held at Atlanta police headquarters on Thursday, where investigators showed new scene video.

One of the videos shows what appears to be two people walking around the Promise Center on Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd. in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said that arson was just one of several in the metro area, including an arson at a construction site in Gwinnett County.

No one was hurt in the case, but the Atlanta fire chief said the fires continue to put lives in danger.

Schierbaum believes the people responsible for the fires are the same people protesting against the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on those protests for months.

The police chief said he hopes the hefty $200,000 reward will send a message that the police department and other agencies are serious about stopping the fires and brining the people responsible to justice.

“Nearing $10 million worth of damage right in the state that we call home. It is important that citizens know that if those individuals aren’t caught, they will likely strike again and they are impacted by these arsons.”

Washington has reached out to the group against the construction of the training facility about the fires and the new reward announcement.

