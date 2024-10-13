AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — It was an exciting college football Saturday with several back-and-forth matchups involving Top 25 teams.

In the SEC, LSU took down Ole Miss in a down-the-wire matchup, while Alabama barely survived a home matchup with South Carolina. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs took down Mississippi State in a high-scoring battle at Sanford Stadium.

So what did that do to the top 25?

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Texas

2. Oregon

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Penn State

6. Miami (FL)

7. LSU

8. Clemson

9. Iowa State

10. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. BYU

14. Tennessee

15. Texas A&M

16. Indiana

17. Pittsburgh

18. Kansas State

19. Boise State

20. SMU

21. Missouri

22. Illinois

23. Army

24. Vanderbilt

25. Arkansas

The AP poll will be released on Sunday afternoon.

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.

