AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — It was an exciting college football Saturday with several back-and-forth matchups involving Top 25 teams.
In the SEC, LSU took down Ole Miss in a down-the-wire matchup, while Alabama barely survived a home matchup with South Carolina. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs took down Mississippi State in a high-scoring battle at Sanford Stadium.
So what did that do to the top 25?
The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
1. Texas
2. Oregon
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Penn State
6. Miami (FL)
7. LSU
8. Clemson
9. Iowa State
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Notre Dame
13. BYU
14. Tennessee
15. Texas A&M
16. Indiana
17. Pittsburgh
18. Kansas State
19. Boise State
20. SMU
21. Missouri
22. Illinois
23. Army
24. Vanderbilt
25. Arkansas
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The AP poll will be released on Sunday afternoon.
Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Texas WR Silas Bolden’s incredible hustle leads to fumble recovery TD vs. Oklahoma
- No. 7 Alabama overcomes botched recovery of an onside kick to beat South Carolina 27-25
- Kirby Smart says he didn’t realize he pushed Mississippi State QB on sideline late in Georgia’s win
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group