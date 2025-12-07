AP top 25: Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein’s ballot after championship Saturday

ATLANTA — The college football calendar flips to the playoffs and bowl season following Saturday’s conference championship games.

The College Football Playoff committee will unveil who’s in and who’s out of this year’s playoff. Georgia secured a top-4 seed and first-round bye with its dominating SEC Championship Game win over Alabama.

While it’s not the Associated Press poll that decides who’s in, the rankings can give a look at where the committee may be thinking. The final poll is out Sunday before the selection show.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Indiana Georgia Ohio State Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Alabama Vanderbilt BYU Texas Miami Utah Tulane James Madison USC Michigan Arizona North Texas Navy Georgia Tech Missouri Boise State

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group