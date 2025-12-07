Local

AP top 25: Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein’s ballot after championship Saturday

2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs (L) raises the 2025 SEC Championship trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 28-7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The college football calendar flips to the playoffs and bowl season following Saturday’s conference championship games.

The College Football Playoff committee will unveil who’s in and who’s out of this year’s playoff. Georgia secured a top-4 seed and first-round bye with its dominating SEC Championship Game win over Alabama.

While it’s not the Associated Press poll that decides who’s in, the rankings can give a look at where the committee may be thinking. The final poll is out Sunday before the selection show.

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Indiana
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Texas Tech
  5. Oregon
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. BYU
  13. Texas
  14. Miami
  15. Utah
  16. Tulane
  17. James Madison
  18. USC
  19. Michigan
  20. Arizona
  21. North Texas
  22. Navy
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Missouri
  25. Boise State

