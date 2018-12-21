ATLANTA - We've got a weather repeat Friday with heavy rain falling Friday morning.
The roads are very wet this morning and there have been multiple crashes reported across metro Atlanta. Triple Team Traffic's Ashley Frasca said she has tracked at least 20 crashes.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the big story later today will be wind, with gusts of up to 30 mph. The state is under a wind advisory and the biggest impacts will be downed trees and power lines.
"The soils are saturated, the trees could come down with the weakened root system there and any strong gusts can certainly do that," Minton said.
Temperatures will be in the high 40s or low 50s. Low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s
There is a chance for possible wintry mix in parts of northeast Georgia later Friday into the evening.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be cloudy but the chance for rain remains low.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Rabun and Habersham Counties until 9AM. Visibility of 1/4 to 1/2 mile possible. Use low beams and slow your speed. pic.twitter.com/I34Hby55jO— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 21, 2018
