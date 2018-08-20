ATLANTA - There is plenty of moisture in the air today for showers and storms to pop up this afternoon and evening.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says some areas could see strong, possibly even severe storms.
Using StormTracker 2HD, Minton said the rain will begin late this afternoon and will last through the evening, so if you have dinner plans, you will need to bring an umbrella.
We're using the most powerful weather radar in the world to show you the timing on the showers and storms, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
The chance for severe storms returns Tuesday afternoon. Those storms could bring damaging wind, heavy rain and hail.
Showers with a few strong storms are possible late afternoon through early evening today. Tuesday the Storm Prediction Center has several counties in a risk for severe storms. Damaging wind, heavy rain and hail are the primary risks. pic.twitter.com/11YIxcwCoE— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 20, 2018
Plenty of tropical moisture keeps our area in the rain the next 2 days. By Wednesday and Thursday dry air moves into the area behind a cold front. We will enjoy a few days with lower humidity and no rain. pic.twitter.com/r6x6MX9tcT— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 20, 2018
