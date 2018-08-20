  • Another round of showers, storms could impact your afternoon and evening

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - There is plenty of moisture in the air today for showers and storms to pop up this afternoon and evening.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says some areas could see strong, possibly even severe storms. 

    Using StormTracker 2HD, Minton said the rain will begin late this afternoon and will last through the evening, so if you have dinner plans, you will need to bring an umbrella.  

    The chance for severe storms returns Tuesday afternoon. Those storms could bring damaging wind, heavy rain and hail.

