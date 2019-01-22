Everyone will need to dress very warmly again this morning as temperatures drop back down below freezing.
Many areas are in the 20s and low 30s Tuesday morning but most areas should warm up into the low-to mid-40s this afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that big weather changes are coming for the middle of this week, mainly rainfall and much warmer temperatures.
Monahan said he can't rule out some light snowfall for some areas in north Georgia. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Rabun and Habersham counties tonight. There's a chance for light mix or freezing rain as the next system moves in.
JUST IN: Winter weather advisory issued for Rabun & Habersham Counties for tonight... chance of a light light mix or freezing rain as next system moves in.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) January 22, 2019
