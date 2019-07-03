Another humid afternoon with showers possible; rain chances go up for 4th of July

Get ready for another hot and muggy day, Georgia.
Meteorologist Katie Walls says a few showers are starting to make their way into our area from Alabama, but there is a greater potential for showers this afternoon and tomorrow.
Walls has rain chances running at 20 percent for today and those go up to 40 percent for the Fourth of July.
The biggest concern through Friday will be the dangerously high heat indices. Walls says it will feel more like the upper 90s to 100 degrees each afternoon through Friday.
We're timing when you expect showers today and the impact rain could have on your Fourth of July plans, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Like today, heat indices are definitely a concern as we head into your July 4th afternoon. Factor in the humidity & it will FEEL more like the upper 90s and 100°+. Some of us will be cooled down by showers & storms. I'm updating your rain chances at Noon. pic.twitter.com/x3stVRawmz— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 3, 2019
Few spotty showers are beginning to work their way in from AL. These showers though will have little impact. I'm timing the potential for more this afternoon and especially tomorrow, ahead at Noon on Ch. 2 #gawx pic.twitter.com/C7x75HqiZJ— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 3, 2019
