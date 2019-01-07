More than 100 German Shepherds rescued over the weekend in need of homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. - Animal rescue groups across Georgia are caring for hundreds of German Shepherds saved over the weekend.
Investigators found around 450 dogs at two different properties owned by the same woman.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi received video of a rescue operation in Montgomery County from animal advocates.
Former Cobb County prosecutor Claudine Wilkins, who founded the non profit, Animal Law Source, was there during the rescue.
"We were walking in mud and feces up to our knees. It was so bad that the igloos that she had for the dogs were submerged in water. So, there was no place for these dogs to stand in a dry spot," Wilkins said.
The woman who owned the dogs started out as a breeder, but things clearly got out of hand.
The reason, investigators believe she ended up with so many German Shepherds, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
