Anheuser-Busch swaps beer production for emergency water

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville announced Monday that it is pausing beer production once again to help those in need from several natural disasters across the country.
“Recent donations to disaster relief efforts have depleted our inventory of emergency drinking water. We need to be ready to help next time the Red Cross requests our assistance,” said Bill Bradley, vice president of community affairs at Anheuser-Busch. “We’ve made a commitment to be there for American communities in times of need, and we are following through on that promise.”
The brewery has changed over lines from beer production to canned drinking water to send to victims affected by California wildfires and hurricanes Florence and Michael.
RELATED STORIES:
The water held in Cartersville will be shipped at a moment’s notice once the brewer receives a request from its longstanding partner, the American Red Cross.
Anheuser-Busch introduced the water canning capability to its Fort Collins, Colorado, brewery in September, doubling its production capacity and enabling the brewer to more quickly help communities in need.
“This program is made possible by our employees at the Cartersville and Fort Collins Breweries, and our wholesaler partners who never hesitate to go the extra mile when American communities are facing difficult times,” Bradley said.
Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its partners have provided nearly 80 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters nationwide.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}