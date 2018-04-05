0 Andrew Young on 50 years after King's assassination: 'It's as though his spirit has never left'

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young says he believes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s presence is still with him.

"There's nothing that I've done and there's nothing that's happened in my life that I can't attribute to the movement of his spirit in our midst."

Young was one of several leaders on the balcony at the Lorraine Motel when King was shot. He says they were not afraid to die because the cause they were fighting for was just. Young says King's death brought him some peace.

"It's as though his spirit has never left."

Young can be seen in a photo in the middle of the screen looking into the distance away from King's slumped body at his feet. He says even though the Civil Rights leader was murdered 50 years ago, he says King's presence has been with him throughout his life.

"There's nothing that I've done and there's nothing that's happened in my life that i can't attribute to the movement of his spirit in our midst."

But Young says King, the eloquent and charismatic leader who disrupted the status quo, shook the white columns of separate but equal. Young says King always anticipated his death. They all did.

LIVE TWEET: Re-live the last 2 days of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life "We were not afraid to die," Young said. "But what I was afraid of was that he would no longer be with us." Before that shot rang out, before that bullet took king's life, Young says, they were having a great time.

Young spent the day in court, trying to get permission for a Memphis march. He joined King and Ralph David Abernathy at the Lorraine Motel late in the day. "He was eating catfish and hush puppies. I walked in and they all turned on me," he said. "Where you been? and I said I've been trying to keep you out of jail," Young recalled. "He (King) picked up the pillow from the bed and threw it at me, well, I threw it back," Young said.

Like school boys rough housing, Young says instigated by King, the Civil Rights leaders had a pillow fight. "And the next thing you know, he picked up another pillow and so did Ralph and they decided they were going to beat me up with the pillow," Young said. "they finally beat me down between the two beds and piled the pillows on top of me. That was the happiest I had seen them in a long time because all of the problems of the world were just irrelevant at that moment." That moment -- true happiness. "And then billow cows knocked on the door to say my wife is waiting to take us to dinner, we don't want dinner to get cold so hurry up and get ready. And that was it," Young said. Seconds later, King was gone. "I really am sincere and saying I was happy for him and I was mad because he left us. There was no question in my mind, that death was not an end, death was a passage to a new freedom."

It has been 50 years since King was assassinated.

