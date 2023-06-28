An officer was killed in line of duty 2 years ago. This stretch of road was just renamed for him

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police, elected leaders and the community gathered Wednesday morning to remember a fallen officer by dedicating a highway in his honor.

Officer Paramhans Desai’s family unveiled the new sign for “Officer Paramhans Desai Memorial Highway” off Ga. 81 from Ola Road to Keys Ferry Road.

Desai was killed in the line of duty in November 2021 while responding to a domestic violence call a mile away.

“I don’t think words can describe it…because everything from the day on has been in his honor,” Desai’s sister Divya said.

His sister says her brother’s wife and two sons still feel the support of the community and their now much larger family in blue.

More than 100 fellow officers and others gathered on the side of the highway for the dedication for a loyal husband, father and friend who gave his all protecting and serving the people of Henry County.

“This memorial sign will be reminder to all who travel these roads that our brother gave the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved,” Deputy Chief Mike Ireland said.

After a police helicopter flyover, the family placed a life-sized cutout under the sign of Officer Desai standing watch in his signature shades.

“Everyday we cry, we miss him, but his honor and legacy continues. That’s what we want…knowing every car that drives by here reads ‘Officer Parahmans Desai Memorial Highway.’ That is honor for him,” Divya said.

Desai’s family says his sons are growing up just like him, who is still a hero to them.

His sister told Gehlbach that her brother always said he was never going to leave Henry County. Now with this memorial, he never will or be forgotten.

