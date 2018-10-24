0 Amendment on ballot to protect victims receives mixed bag of support

GEORGIA - You’ve seen the commercials with people asking you to vote yes on it. Even actor Kelsey Grammer is in one.

The Marsy's Law amendment had popular support, but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea for Georgia.

Elliot met Christy Sims in front of the state capitol. Five years ago, Sims' ex-boyfriend threw sulfuric acid in her face.

She's had a long road to recovery.

She supports the constitutional amendment, which would guarantee a victims’ bill of rights.

Sims said under Marsy’s Law, she would’ve been notified that her attacker was released on bond and also would’ve been notified for each and every court date.

"I did not know there were hearings going on in the interim. It would’ve been nice if someone, even if it could not be me, someone was representing me in the trial," Sims said.

Not everyone thinks the amendment is a good idea, however, since Georgia already has a victims' rights law.

The ALCU said, "We should be focusing on ways to fight mass incarcerations and extreme sentences instead of voting on a constitutional amendment that is already codified in Georgia law.”

Critics also say the amendment could cost the state up to $11 million dollars to help smaller counties implement it. They also worry the amendment will not only affect those convicted of a crime but also those accused as well.

We were there three years ago when a jury convicted Sims’ attacker. She believes Marsy’s Law would give victims like her a voice in court.

"You know what? Victims, we don’t know the system. Criminals know the system. We don’t know the system," Sims said.

Similar amendments have passed in six other state, and it's on the ballot in six more, including Georgia.

