16-year-old Georgia boy found safe after taken by human smugglers, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy is safe after authorities issued a Levi’s Call, the state’s Amber Alert.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Haralson County Welcome Center around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a kidnapping. During their investigation, deputies said a woman paid a smuggler to get her son into the United States. Authorities said when the woman went to the welcome center to get her son back, she did not have enough money for the final payment, so the suspect took her son back. That’s when the mother called 911 and authorities began investigating.

Haralson County deputies later found the teen and authorities arrested five people, including a pregnant woman, allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

The teen was taken to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they’re still investigating this case of human smuggling.

