Alpharetta police invites the public to pay respects to longtime detective who died of cancer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta community will say goodbye on Tuesday to a longtime detective who died last week.

Det. Brian Smith died Feb. 26 surrounded by family after fighting pancreatic cancer for just over a week, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

“Brian’s legacy of kindness, humor, and love remains a guiding light for those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered,” his obituary read.

On Tuesday, the department is asking the public to line up along the streets and sidewalks for a procession for Smith.

It will begin around 10:05 a.m. on Rucker Road and Old Milton Parkway. From there, it will head toward Westside Pkwy and turn north and continue toward Cumming Street.

The procession will end at Alpharetta United Methodist Church, where a celebration of life service is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation and one of their causes.

