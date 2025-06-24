All lanes blocked after rollover crash on I-285 northbound in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A rollover crash on Interstate 285 northbound in Fulton County has all lanes closed.
Triple Team Traffic said the crash happened past exit 7 for Cascade Road.
#REDALERT Fulton County: I-285/nb (Inner Loop) shut down north of Cascade Rd (Exit 7). Rollover crash. Take I-85/nb out of Union City. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/3XOWymus5o— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 24, 2025
To get around the traffic, Triple Team Traffic recommends taking Interstate 85 northbound past Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport or Camp Creek.
A GDOT alert on 511GA shows lanes are expected to be closed until about 10 a.m.
