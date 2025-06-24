Fulton County

All lanes blocked after rollover crash on I-285 northbound in Fulton County

All lanes blocked on I-285 NB after rollover crash Source: GDOT
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A rollover crash on Interstate 285 northbound in Fulton County has all lanes closed.

Triple Team Traffic said the crash happened past exit 7 for Cascade Road.

To get around the traffic, Triple Team Traffic recommends taking Interstate 85 northbound past Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport or Camp Creek.

A GDOT alert on 511GA shows lanes are expected to be closed until about 10 a.m.

