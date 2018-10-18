ALERT: Your personal information is for sale on the dark web

ATLANTA - This may surprise you: Georgia voter roll data is for sale on a secret online forum for hackers and criminals.
Channel 2’s Justin Gray learned that on a dark web hacking forum, $250 will buy you voter roll information on all the voters in the state of Georgia.
But if you want swing state Wisconsin, you'll have to pony up more than $12,000.
Channel 2 Action News started investigating when we were alerted that someone was advertising for-sale voter lists.
We're learning more about what was found online and how Homeland Security is responding, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
