ALERT: Your personal information is for sale on the dark web

    ATLANTA - This may surprise you: Georgia voter roll data is for sale on a secret online forum for hackers and criminals.

    Channel 2’s Justin Gray learned that on a dark web hacking forum, $250 will buy you voter roll information on all the voters in the state of Georgia.

    But if you want swing state Wisconsin, you'll have to pony up more than $12,000.

    Channel 2 Action News started investigating when we were alerted that someone was advertising for-sale voter lists.

    We're learning more about what was found online and how Homeland Security is responding, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

