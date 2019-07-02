  • AJC Peachtree Road Race officials announce details celebrating 50th running

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Two days before the big event, officials have announced event details for Atlanta's biggest 4th of July event: the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach attended a news conference held Tuesday to discuss the big event.

    This year marks the 50th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, which started in 1970. 

    LIVE AT NOON: What you need to know before the AJC Peachtree Road Race plus what to expect for weather conditions. 

    During the first running, only 110 people participated in the inaugural event. Some of those members were present at the news conference.

    In recent years, over 60,000 people have run in the event, which has been dubbed the World's Largest 10K.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories