AJC Peachtree Road Race to be run virtually this year

For the first time in its history, the AJC Peachtree Road Race will be held virtually this year.
The race has been a July 4th tradition in Atlanta for decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. It was first announced that the race would be postponed until Thanksgiving, but now the Atlanta Track Club, which organizes the race, says the race will be run virtually.
The club decided that a “virtual race was the safest option for participants, volunteers, staff, and the hundreds of city and state employees, many of whom are first responders, who come together to help deliver the event to Atlanta each year.”
The Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will still be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. Participants can complete the 10K between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
[SPECIAL SECTION --> Latest on coronavirus in Georgia and around the world]
“Atlanta Track Club will deliver a virtual experience worthy of the Peachtree name to ensure that runners and walkers feel the community, camaraderie and competition of the world’s largest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, Executive Director of Atlanta Track Club and Race Director of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. “As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward.”
People who have already registered for the Peachtree will be automatically placed into the virtual event. Atlanta Track Club is not offering additional refunds or deferrals. MORE INFO HERE.
Peachtree Junior, which has now been scheduled for November 26 as well, will also be held virtually. The race is open to children 14 and under. Registration is open now and all participants will receive a T-shirt, race number and medal via UPS prior to race day.
© 2020 Cox Media Group