Airman serving overseas surprises 3-year-old daughter at Cobb County school for Christmas

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 3-year-old Cobb County girl got just what she wanted for Christmas today.
Her mom is in the military, but she just got home for the holidays and surprised her daughter at school.
Nadya Caffey is a bubbly little 3-year-old at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw.
Her teacher says lately, her heart has been set on just one thing.
"Every morning, she comes in, and in the middle of our group time, she’ll randomly say, 'I miss my mommy,’” teacher Dianne Pile said.
Her mother has been away for more than a year.
On Thursday, Monika Caffey was right down the hall.
Every single one of North Cobb Christian’s elementary school students gave her a hero’s welcome, all the way down to the room where Nadya, who had no idea her mother was in the building, got the surprise of her life.
"I’ve been in Japan for a year and a half. I missed her birthday. I missed the first day of school, but I'm here for Christmas," Monika Caffey said.
The mother and daughter will spend the next two weeks together.
Caffey is an airman first class. She's a mechanic, loves her job, loves her country and most of all, loves her little girl.
The mother--daughter reunion will also include Mickey Mouse.
They’re going to Walt Disney World.
