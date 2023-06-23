After a year of being in hospital, ‘miracle’ baby goes home for first time

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — For the last year, Chris and Christa Dickert have lived the unimaginable. Their son Cooper was born at just 28 weeks via C-Section, weighing only 1 pound 3 ounces.

“We were told to be prepared for the worst very early in my pregnancy, that he just may not live on this side of heaven,” Christa Dickert told WRDW-TV.

For the last year, the Dickerts have essentially been living at the hospital, praying and hoping he would become well enough to go home.

“It’s been a year’s worth of intensive care,” Chris Dickert said. “You don’t know what to expect, and we’re first-time parents, so we didn’t know what to expect already, but then complicate that with the fact he was going to be so small and so early.”

After a year of surgeries and medical scares, Cooper was finally able to go home this week, WRDW reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The TV station was there as the Dickerts were welcomed home by their neighbors who lined their street holding signs, honking horns and cheering them on.

“(It’s) hard not to get choked up, just to think about how far we’ve come and how far he’s come,” Chris Dickert told WRDW.

But Cooper’s health issues are far from over. He has bronchopulmonary dysplasia and pulmonary hypertension and will require 24/7 care while at home.

“It’ll be a lot of care hands-on, a lot of time invested, a lot of appointments, but the future’s bright, the future’s as bright as we can see,” Chris Dickert said.

For the Dickerts, they told the TV station they are confident that Cooper’s story is just going to keep getting better.

“We’re so blessed that we got a front-row seat to a miracle,” Christa Dickert said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

New online community is dedicated to Black planters

©2023 Cox Media Group