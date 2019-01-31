After 3 measles cases in Georgia, doctors fear outbreak here

ATLANTA - A measles outbreak is expanding this morning, and it's now in several states, including Georgia.
There are 38 confirmed cases in Washington state alone.
Health officials are worried it could continue to grow.
As long as people in the community aren't vaccinated, doctors say there is potential for an outbreak here.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles was eliminated in the United States in the year 2000, but other parts of the world still have it, and that is what keeps it alive.
We’re hearing from a family who has their daughter in quarantine because she’s too young to be vaccinated, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The highly-contagious viral disease is known for the red rash it causes.
Measles is a person-to-person spread disease.
Doctors say by the time you see the rash it causes, many could have been infected.
A recent growing measles outbreak in Washington state caused the governor there to declare a state of emergency.
