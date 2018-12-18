LOS ANGELES - Probably best known as TV’s Laverne in the 70s sitcom, "Laverne and Shirley" – Penny Marshall has died.
Mashall's publicist, Michelle Bega, said Marshall passed away in her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home on Monday due to complications from diabetes.
A rep for the family told ABC News that “Our family is heartbroken over the passing.”
"Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family," the statement continued.
"As an actress, her work on 'Laverne & Shirley'" broke ground featuring blue-collar women entertaining America in prime time," the family's statement reads. "She was a comedic natural with a photographic memory and an instinct for slapstick."
Marshall starred alongside Cindy Williams in the hit ABC comedy "Laverne & Shirley," which aired from 1976 to 1983.
Marshall became the first female director to make a film that made over $100 million with the success of 1988 “Big,” which starred Tom Hanks and also earned him a Golden Globe award.
She also directed "A League of Their Own," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and "Awakenings."
Marshall was married twice, first to Michael Henry in the early 1960’s and next to fellow famed director Rob Reiner throughout most of the 1970’s, before they got divorced. She is survived by her daughter Tracy and sister Ronny.
"We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true," Tuesday's statement from the family closed.
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this article.
