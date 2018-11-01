Teen wanted for running over sheriff's deputy, breaking into cars, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police released new photos of a teen accused of running over a sheriff's deputy while trying to get away after breaking into cars.
The incident happened Monday morning at the Cobb County courthouse.
The deputy is recovering, but authorities want the teen caught.
"Anyone who would be brave enough to assault a law enforcement officer during the performance of their duties, there's no telling what they'll be able to do to the general public. So naturally, we want to make sure we get these folks off the streets as quickly as possible," a spokesperson with the Marietta Police Department said.
