AAA report says gas price averages have risen in the last week

ATLANTA — The Georgia gas price average increased compared to a week ago.

The American Automobile Association says Georgians are paying an average price of $3.39 per gallon for regular gas. This is, according to AAA, subject to change overnight.

Monday’s state average is seven cents more than a week ago,10 cents more than a month ago, and 11 cents more than this time last year.

It costs drivers an average price of $50.85 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Georgians are now paying almost $2.00 more to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.

“Fuel prices across the nation have edged higher in the last week, spurred on by the steady climb in oil prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “At present, much like the unpredictable nature of the wind itself, we can anticipate possible fluctuations with prices at the pumps slightly climbing upwards. However, as we steer closer towards August and the height of the hurricane season, there is a threat that gas prices could swell momentarily if a turbulent storm were to strike in an unfortunate location.”

The most expensive Georgia metro markets:

Atlanta ($3.43)

Savannah ($3.42)

Athens ($3.41)

The least expensive Georgia metro markets are:

Warner Robins ($3.27)

Dalton ($3.26)

Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.23)

