'A wonderful man': Students remember beloved teacher found dead after 3 years

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Students and faculty are mourning the loss of a beloved high school teacher found dead near the interstate three years after he disappeared. 

    Police say Larry Bolen’s death is not a case of foul play but that doesn't make it easier for those who knew him. 

    Some teenagers hiking a trail near I-20 Wednesday night, discovered human remains that turned out to be Bolen’s.

    Bolen was widely admired for his work in Douglas County schools and was about to retire when he disappeared in 2015.

