91-year-old Georgia sheriff says it’s time to hand over his badge

PERRY, Ga. — A 91-year-old Georgia sheriff has said he will hand in his badge after more than 50 years as the county’s chief lawman.
Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton tells WMAZ-TV that he won’t seek reelection in 2024 and will step down at the end of his term.
“It’s time for me to hang it up, so I won’t run again,” Talton said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Houston County commissioners called Talton the longest-serving sheriff not only in Georgia, but in the United States, when they honored him Tuesday.
Talton — a former dairy farmer who had served as county commissioner in the middle Georgia county — was elected sheriff in 1972. At the time, the county’s population was about 63,000 people. It now has nearly 170,000.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 people shot inside Paulding County Walmart, police investigating
- ‘You got me messed up:’ Fulton commission meeting gets fiery as sheriff asks for more money for jail
- School, community remembers Marietta student, ‘scholar athlete’ killed in car wreck
The sheriff said he still likes his job. “I enjoy what I’m doing. I enjoy people,” he said.
Among those who attended the ceremony honoring Talton were two of his great-grandchildren, including 12-year-old Ellie Talton, who described the sheriff as “the peacekeeper of the family.”
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group