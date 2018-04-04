90-year-old woman knits blankets for animal shelters to make cages more comfortable

A 90-year-old woman from Polk County loves animals, and is continuing a tradition that her mother began of knitting small blankets and donating them to animal shelters to make the cages more comfortable.
Marylin (no last name given) said that as long as her hands work, and she has her health, she will continue knitting and donating tiny afghans to Polk County Animal Control. Her only limitation is yarn.
Marilyn said she is on a fixed Social Security income, so she and her son Steve frequent yard sales and thrift stores to find discounted yarn.
Polk County Animal Control wrote on its Facebook page: “Thank you, Marilyn and Steve, for providing comfort to the adoptable cats at Animal Control -- we know that their short time with us has been made all the better thanks to your generosity.”
Anyone who would like to donate yarn to help Marilyn can drop it off at Polk County Animal Control at 7115 de Castro Road in Winter Haven.
