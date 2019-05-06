90-year-old finally receives medal decades after Vietnam War

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Navy surprised a local Vietnam veteran with a medal he earned long ago. It was the perfect gift for the man who turned 90 years old this weekend.
Members of the Navy paid a visit to Arthur McCoy Jr.’s surprise birthday party in Canton Saturday. At 90 years old, he now has something he earned decades ago.
“I should have got it when I got out of the Navy, but somehow it was overlooked,” McCoy said.
But on this day, several generations of proud family members and friends watched the former petty officer receive his Vietnam service commemorative medal.
“He's special and we're just glad we could do all this for him,” McCoy’s stepdaughter Angela Garland said.
“I wasn't expecting nothing like this,” McCoy said.
The Vietnam veteran has many military honors, including a Purple Heart. He told Channel 2 Action News a grenade hurt him in the Korean War. And in Vietnam, a bullet hit him, but his jacket stopped it.
“That's how close I was to getting a real, another Purple Heart,” McCoy said.
“We put a shadowbox with all the things you did earn and now you have a place for your medal and we want to thank y'all so much and we're so proud of you,” Garland said.
He also served in WWII.
