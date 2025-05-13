9-year-old riding bike dies after being hit by SUV in middle GA

BYRON, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the loss of a nine-year-old girl who died after she was hit by a vehicle last week.

Byron police said the incident happened on May 7, around 5:17 p.m., along Murdock Lane.

Officers said the crash involved an SUV and a bicyclist.

When officers arrived, they learned a nine-year-old girl was riding her bike when she was hit by an SUV driven by a 44-year-old man of Americus.

The child was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Macon in critical condition. The child later died from her injuries.

On Monday, Peach County Schools identified the child as Abigail Ray, a fourth-grade student at Byron Elementary School.

School officials said Ray died the day after the accident.

It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our students, Abigail Ray, a... Posted by Peach County Schools on Monday, May 12, 2025

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for your compassion and continued support as we navigate this loss together and support one another as a community,” Peach County Schools said.

Ray’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 14, at 5 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel.

