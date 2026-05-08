88-year-old Man decapitated, wife dropped in Lake Oconee, now there’s a new push for answers

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Who killed Russell and Shirley Dermond, it’s a question investigators have worked to answer for 12 years.

Neighbors found Russell’s decapitated body inside his Putnam County garage behind one of the couple’s cars, with the 88-year-old’s head nowhere to be found.

Neighbors were concerned after the couple never showed up for a Kentucky Derby party.

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Fishermen found Shirley Dermond’s body found ten days later in Lake Oconee. Someone had tried to weigh it down. The sheriff said she died of blunt force trauma.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told Channel 2’s Mark Winne in 2014 evidence suggests the couple was killed with two different weapons.

In 2024, the FBI established a $20,000 reward in the hopes it would help solve their murders. Still, no arrests have been made.

The FBI put out a new call for information this week on social media.

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“It must have just been a moment of horror, and probably a very long moment of horror, unfortunately. And so, we know that Mom and Dad want us...” the Dermond’s son, Brad Dermond said, choking up.

“To keep going and move forward,” his wife Erin said, finishing the thought.

“From the moment that we were notified of this, we were in total horror,” Brad Dermond said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000 or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 706-485-8557

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