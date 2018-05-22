  • 80-year-old pilot killed in NE Georgia crash

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - An 80-year-old pilot was killed when his plane went down Monday evening in northeast Georgia, according to an official.

    Woodrow Howard Minish of Commerce was the only person on the plane when it “landed in a patch of trees” about 7:20 p.m. near Settlement Road in Commerce, Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said. 

    The FAA, the state Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency and local officials are investigating.

    According to the FAA website, Minish received his commercial pilot’s license in March 2010.

    No other details were released.

