BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - Almost 100 people were arrested in a three-week operation by police and deputies targeting gang activity in Jackson and Butts counties.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said 35 people were arrested on felony charges and 45 on misdemeanor charges.
According to a Facebook post on the Butts County Sheriff’s Office’s page, 10 wanted people were found and 12 illegal guns were removed from the streets.
“As Sheriff, I WILL NOT sit back and let hoodlums riddle our Community with crime and violence,” Long said in the Facebook post.
Operation Disruption targeted areas “where we were experiencing increases in gang activity, predominantly gun violence, where several residences had been targeted in drive-by shootings,” Long said.
According to Long, the leader of the gang has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Valley Road on July 19, along with several other individuals.
Cash rewards are offered to anyone who provides information related to gangs and their members.
