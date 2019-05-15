8-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run no longer in coma

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Good news! Channel 2 Action News has learned an 8-year-old boy critically injured in a hit-and-run last week is no longer in a coma.
Eesah Johnson was playing outside May 6 when someone driving a dark blue or black BMW X3 sport utility vehicle hit him and kept driving.
Witnesses told Cobb County police the impact sent the child into the air. Paramedics rushed the LaBelle Elementary School second grader to a hospital.
The child suffered brain injuries and was in a coma for several days. Johnson’s grandmother told Channel 2's Chris Jose the child had severe head trauma, broken arms, broken legs and a busted hip.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Jury finds couple guilty on all counts for murder of 2-week-old
- GA insurance commissioner indicted in alleged $2M scheme
- Teens who planned school attack sentenced to 40 years in prison, 20 to serve
On Tuesday afternoon, Jose learned Johnson had successful sugeries on his arms and legs and was waiting on an MRI for the trauma on his neck and head.
#BREAKING 8-year old Eesah Johnson is no longer in a coma. He’s the Cobb boy who was the victim of a hit-and-run near LaBelle Elementary. He had successful surgery to his arms & legs. Family now waiting on the MRI for trauma to neck & head. His family appreciates the support! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/NyrPwzzy9e— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) May 14, 2019
The driver accused in the hit-and-run, Lazaro Rodriguez, surrendered himseld to police late Saturday night.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs for the child.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}