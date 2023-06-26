8-year-old child on life support after he was hit by car while riding his bike, GSP says

STATESBORO, Ga. — An 8-year-old is on life support after he was hit while riding his bike, according to Georgia State Patrol.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car was traveling on South College Street in downtown Statesboro, when it collided with an 8-year-old boy on his bike.
GSP officials said the 8-year-old did not stop at the stop sign and did not see the car approaching.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The child had to be airlifted to a local hospital, where he remains on life support.
Officials said there were two other children riding on an electric scooter who were riding behind the 8-year-old.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dies after being hit by a tree during afternoon severe storms in Atlanta
- More than 100K north Georgia residents lose power following Sunday storms
- PHOTOS: Severe storms cause significant tree damage, bring down powerlines
Officials did not identify the 8-year-old.
The other two children were not involved in the collision. The children were not under supervision and were not wearing helmets.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group