8-year-old child dies after he was hit by car while riding his bike, GSP says

STATESBORO, Ga. — An 8-year-old has died after he was hit while riding his bike, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car was traveling on South College Street in downtown Statesboro, when it collided with an 8-year-old boy on his bike.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GSP officials said the 8-year-old did not stop at the stop sign and did not see the car approaching.

The child had to be airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but ultimately did not make it.

Officials said there were two other children riding on an electric scooter who were riding behind the 8-year-old.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials did not identify the 8-year-old.

The other two children were not involved in the collision. The children were not under supervision and were not wearing helmets.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 metro area siblings earn Hank Aaron Role Model Award (WSB-TV)

©2022 Cox Media Group