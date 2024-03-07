8 students hospitalized after bus collision, Ga. school officials say

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A group of Georgia middle and high school students were hospitalized after the school bus they were on was rear-ended on Thursday morning, according to Monroe County Schools.

At around 7:30 a.m., the bus was rear-ended by a car on N. Frontage Road in front of America’s Best Value Inn, according to district officials.

Officials said eight middle and high school students were hospitalized due to the crash.

No major injuries were reported.

The Forsyth Police Department responded to the accident.

The other students on the bus were taken to school.

