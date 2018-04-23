  • 8 kids injured after tractor-trailer crashes into school bus on I-285

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An accident involving a school bus has left several injured, DeKalb County Police Department confirms. 

    The incident happened Monday evening on Interstate 285 Southbound at Glenwood Road. 

    Police told us 19 children from Cedar Grove Middle School and Champion Theme School were inside the bus at the time of the accident. Eight students were injured and taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

    One lane of traffic remains blocked as police investigate the crash.

    8 kids injured after tractor-trailer crashes into school bus on I-285

    Tex McIver found guilty of murdering his wife

    5 things to know about Diane McIver

    9 dead, 16 injured after van strikes crowd of pedestrians in Toronto, police say

    Tornado Warning in Greene County expires