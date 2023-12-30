$760 million jackpot fuels Powerball fever in Metro Atlanta

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot keeps on growing, and it’s reaching into record territory.

No one picked all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, so the jackpot now sits at $760 million. That’s the sixth-largest amount in Powerball history.

With the next drawing set for Saturday night, customers of a convenience store on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell were getting their hands on tickets Friday. Manny Uston knows the odds are long, but was perfectly satisfied buying a single ticket. “Because I believe one ticket – if it’s meant to be – will be with one ticket, not with a hundred tickets.”

The odds of winning a jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to Powerball officials. But that’s no deterrent for Robert Wilson, who was brimming with confidence about his ticket purchase.

“This is the one I’m gonna win,” he said, holding up the ticket at checkout. “And you’ll see me on the news.”

A couple of Georgians did win some big money in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A ticket buyer in Marietta won $50,000 and another in Douglasville won $150,000.

Andrea O’Brien walked into the Roswell store to buy three tickets, and nothing else. “Why not?” he said. “If you don’t play a little bit, you don’t have a chance.”

For Kenny Bethany, buying a ticket came as an afterthought – but even an afterthought can spark big dreams.

“For a better life, to be able to do things I want to do,” he said. “Buy a house, a car. I’ve got nieces and nephews, for their education and things like that.

You can watch Saturday’s drawing before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

