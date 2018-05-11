76-year-old woman thrown to ground during carjacking, teens arrested, police say

Only Channel 2 Action News was there when a stole Mercedes was recovered and two juveniles were detained.
Police said the car was stolen after a suspect threw the victim to the ground and took off.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is speaking with investigators and will have this story on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
