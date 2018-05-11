  • 76-year-old woman thrown to ground during carjacking, teens arrested, police say

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    Only Channel 2 Action News was there when a stole Mercedes was recovered and two juveniles were detained. 

    Police said the car was stolen after a suspect threw the victim to the ground and took off.

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez is speaking with investigators and will have this story on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    76-year-old woman thrown to ground during carjacking, teens arrested, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen accused of killing 6-year-old during fight over social media post arrested

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blighted East Point property next to school causing new concerns for neighbors

  • Headline Goes Here

    Isolated showers, storms moving through metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom's final words to teen hours before mysterious death: 'I love you'