FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Department of Natural Resources have found seven people reported missing after a hike in the Cohutta Wilderness.
According to the West Polk Volunteer Fire and Rescue, crews searched Monday for the three adults and four children, who were last seen at Jacks River Falls.
The area is in Fannin County, which is near the Tennessee state line.
Authorities said a Georgia DNR helicopter located the hikers at a rice camp around 11:40 a.m. Monday. Personal were sent to the area to pick up the hikers.
Crews from Murray, Polk and Bradley counties and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were all involved in the search for the hikers.
We're working to learn more about how the hikers became lost. Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates on this developing story.
