69-year-old arrested, accused of traveling to meet 2 girls for sex

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A 69-year-old man is facing several charges after deputies said he traveled to meet two young girls to have sex with in Cherokee County.
Wayne Wilderom was arrested on Nov. 22 near Woodstock.
Deputies said Wilderom traveled to an undisclosed park to pick up what he thought was going to be two 14-year-old girls for sex. Wilderom communicated with both "girls" and sent nude images of himself prior to traveling to the park, officials said.
He is currently being held in jail without bail.
Wilderom is charged with two counts of attempted child molestation, two counts of pandering to a person under the age of 18, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of computer or electronic pornography and two counts of obscene Internet contact with a child.
