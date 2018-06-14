68-year-old woman killed inside her home during robbery

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who shot and killed a woman during a robbery in Walton County.
Monroe police were called to an apartment complex on West Marable Street on Wednesday in response to an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they said they found 68-year-old Linda O. Flint on the floor bleeding profusely.
She was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital where she later died.
Authorities later issued a murder warrant for 20-year-old Sergio R. Moon. He is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, 150 pounds and has black hair with hazel eyes.
Officers warn that Moon is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see Moon, do not approach him, call 911 and report his location to law enforcement.
If you have information related to his location or this crime in general contact Det. Chris Cannon at ccannon@monroega.gov or 770-266-5183 or 770-267-7576.
