66-year-old man pleads guilty to assault, road rage charges in Haralson County

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man pleaded guilty to several charges, including aggravated assault and a hit-and-run.

On Monday, in the Superior Court of Haralson County Georgia, James Ray Watkins, 66, pled guilty to the charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and hit and run.

Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said Watkins’ conviction comes from a road rage incident on US Highway 27 near Walmart on May 18, 2023.

During the incident, HCSO said Watkins and the victim got into an argument.

After that, Watkins used his car to hit the victim causing serious injuries.

The court sentenced Watkins to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in confinement.

