61-year-old man found stabbed to death on southeast Atlanta street, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the street.

APD said on Thursday night, officers were called out to the 900 block of Stonewall Drive southeast about a person injured.

When they got to the scene, they found a 61-year-old man who had been stabbed several times in the back. APD said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly happened.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect.

Investigators canvassed the area for witnesses and they are working to get more information.

Police said if anyone knows anything, please call 911.

