6 dead, 1 in critical condition following house fire, SC authorities say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that occurred over the weekend.

Colleton County sheriff officials said deputies received reports of a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Greenpond, South Carolina, on Sunday around 11 a.m.

During the investigation, deputies discovered six people dead and one in critical condition.

The surviving victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The identities of the seven people involved have not been released.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo after receiving information leading them to believe he was responsible for the attempted murder of the surviving victim.

Additional charges are pending the victim’s identification and autopsy results.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

