50 single mothers enjoy brunch, nail day, entertainment at 4th Annual Mother’s Day Soirée in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Several single mothers were pampered and celebrated over the weekend for Mother’s Day in a “lavish” experience hosted by a local entertainment host.

On Saturday, May 11, Georgia local Fly Guy DC, gifted 50 Atlanta mothers with a lavish day experience for Mother’s Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fly Guy DC planned a full day for the mothers, starting at 11 a.m. with a nail day at Nail Talk and Tan, and ended with a brunch at Nouveau Bar and Grill that afternoon.

The mothers were chauffeured to their first destination, which was Nail Talk & Tan, where they enjoyed premium manicures and pedicures, and massages.

The next stop for the moms was brunch at Nouveau Bar & Grill which featured a three-course meal and cocktails.

At the brunch, the mothers enjoyed performances, and entertainment provided by Fly Guy DC.

To wrap up the evening, Fly Guy DC presented each mother with gifts that include gift certificates for facials, teeth whitening, plastic surgery consultations, massages, lash kits, wine, candles, journals and more.

TRENDING STORIES:

This year, over 700 single mothers were nominated for the experience but only 50 were selected to participate.

Fly Guy DC is an entrainment host and influencer, who is an advocate for childhood literacy, under-served and single parented communities. He previously served as the in-game host for Georgia State University’s Football Program.

In March 2023, Fly Guy DC, received Georgia’s Outstanding Citizen Award from the Secretary of State.

He was also a recipient of Clark Atlanta’s 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Award.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Housing Authority chairman says voucher mixup shows need for top to bottom changes inside department Jennifer Jones says each month she calls the Housing Authority of Fulton County to check her place on the waitlist for a Section 8 housing voucher.

©2024 Cox Media Group