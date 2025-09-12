5-year-old girl dies after being hit by car at GA bus stop

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday while waiting at a bus stop in southeastern Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the incident occurred at 6:39 a.m. when a Dodge Dart traveling northbound on White Hill Road in Screven County hit the child. The child reportedly had darted into the roadway unexpectedly.

The child was taken by Screven County EMS to Optim Medical Center in Sylvania, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The reason why the child entered the roadway remains unknown, and details about the driver of the Dodge Dart have not been provided.

The girl’s identity was not released.

