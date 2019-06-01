4-year-old battling cancer serves as 'honorary captain' for winning Atlanta United game

ATLANTA - A 4-year-old soccer fan battling neuroblastoma got the ultimate Atlanta United experience Wednesday when he got to serve as honorary captain.
Owen Klemme was diagnosed with the aggressive cellular cancer in 2017. He's been in treatment ever since at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorder's Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
On Wednesday, decked out like a true fan in his Five Stripes kit, Klemme got a behind-the-scenes tour of the locker room and his own ATL UTD jersey with his name on the back. He also got to take a lap around Mercedes-Benz stadium with midfielder Julian Gressel.
TRENDING STORIES
- Virginia Beach shooting: 12 victims identified
- Dangerous raccoon dogs terrorizing town, officials say
- Lil Durk suggests he's innocent in exclusive interview: 'I have nothing to hide
Family members say Gressel is one of Klemme's favorite players, along with Brad Guzan and Darlington Nagbe.
Klemme's presence seemed to work wonders: Atlanta United broke a two-game losing streak to win 3 to 0 against Minnesota, their highest-scoring game of the season.
Vamos, vamos ATL!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}